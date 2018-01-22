Ben Affleck recently reunited with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, in New York.

The couple was spotted strolling on the streets of the Big Apple on Sunday afternoon. Affleck donned a blue shirt, black trench coat and black jeans. Shookus, on other the other hand, wore an oversized mustard trench coat, black jeans, white long-sleeved top and black and yellow sweater.

Affleck and Shookus’ sighting came just days after it was rumored that the “Justice League” actor already asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Even though the 49-year-old star still hasn’t proposed to Shookus, the “Saturday Night Live” producer heightened speculations once again after she kept her hands in her pockets.

The Daily Mail noted that there was no way to see whether or not Shookus had an engagement ring on her finger. But it was also chilly in New York on Sunday that’s why the producer made sure to keep her hands warm inside her pockets.

Affleck just flew to New York on Saturday after spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5, in Los Angeles. The actor also attended Seraphina’s talent show in school and gave his daughter a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Garner missed Seraphina’s performance on Friday because she was on the set of her upcoming movie, “Peppermint.” But the actress accompanied his kids to church on Sunday, and she also spent time with Affleck earlier this month during Seraphina’s birthday.

Affleck and Garner have remained amicable towards each other throughout their split. Garner’s kids stay with the actress in Los Angeles, while Affleck goes back and forth from New York to L.A. to be with them.

During a recent interview with People, Affleck admitted that being a dad is quite exhausting because he has to engage in certain activities that he’s already tired of.

“Sometimes it feels like work and only looks happy in retrospect. You’re like, ‘That was exhausting,’ and then later you’re like, ‘That was go great, I was playing with all three of them.’ But at the time you’re like, ‘When will this end, Lord? I can’t play dolls anymore!’” he said.

