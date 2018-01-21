Ben Affleck recently returned to New York after spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and kids.

The actor was photographed in his grey shirt, blue jacket and jeans on Saturday. Affleck was accompanied by a small group of people, but his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, was nowhere in sight.

Last week, Affleck and Garner reunited for a morning school run with their 5-year-old son, Samuel. The ex-couple was spotted talking to each other on the streets of Los Angeles. At one point, Affleck even held Garner by her arm.

The sighting came just one day after rumors swirled that the actor is already planning to marry Shookus even though they’ve only been together for six months.

An alleged source told a tabloid that Affleck has fallen hard for Shookus, and he’s very serious about her. However, the “Saturday Night Live” producer has not yet been spotted with an engagement ring. Affleck and Garner’s divorce has not yet been finalized either.

“He’s fallen hard. It’s no surprise that they’re now talking about taking their relationship to the next level. They both want to spend the rest of their lives together,” an unnamed source said.

Affleck and Garner are also reportedly close to finalizing their divorce. The couple first announced their separation in 2015. However, it was only in April 2017 that they moved forward with their filing. Shookus and her ex-husband’s divorce are also being finalized.

“They are getting close to finalizing things. Once their divorces are both out of the way, Ben plans to walk down the aisle with Lindsay,” the source said. Rumors also claimed that Affleck and Shookus are already scouting for their wedding venue. The couple also went house hunting late last year, and fans believe that they have moved in together.

However, Affleck, Garner and Shookus have not yet confirmed anything. The “Justice League” star previously said that his main priority remains to be his three children. He is also currently recovering from his alcohol addiction.

Photo: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre