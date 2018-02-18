Ben Affleck recently packed on the PDA with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, during their stroll in Los Angeles.

In the photos, Affleck is photographed wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants, black cap, and black sneakers. Shookus, on the other hand, is wearing a workout gear. She is also holding a bottle of water in her hand, and her other hand is holding her boyfriend’s arm.

A second photo shows Affleck and Shookus looking intently into each other’s eyes. They also have huge smiles on their faces. Affleck and Shookus also celebrated Valentine’s Day together by looking at houses in Brentwood. Days later, Garner was photographed with a handsome mystery man in Brentwood.

As of late, it is still unclear what Garner’s connection with the mystery man really is. But last year, the mom of three said that she’s not dating anyone. She also said that some of her friends have tried to set her up, but she refused their offers.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No, thank you,’” she said (via US Weekly).

But it seems that both Garner and Affleck are in a much better place in their lives post-divorce. The couple has also stayed amicable towards each other for the sake of their kids. Last year, they have been spotted in multiple events together. They also celebrated Thanksgiving Day, as well as Christmas Day as a family.

Affleck and Garner also reunite for their children’s school activities. Most recently, Garner sold Girls Scout cookies on behalf of her daughters. She and Affleck also watched Samuel during his basketball game.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos