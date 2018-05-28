“Orange Is the New Black” actress Laura Prepon and Ben Foster could be preparing to tie the knot this summer.

On Sunday, a photo showing the two Hollywood actors processing some stuff at the City Clerk’s Office in New York City was published by TMZ. The celebrity and entertainment news site also claimed that while Prepon and Foster may have a different reason for their appearance there, it’s still very likely that they waited in line to get a marriage license.

Their reps did not respond to requests for comment. However, if they did get a marriage license, then it’s very likely for them to exchange wedding vows very soon. A marriage license is, after all, only good for 60 days.

The celebrity couple have been engaged for two years now. Prepon confirmed their engagement by showing up at the premiere of “The Girl on the Train” with a huge sparkler. Foster’s engagement to Prepon happened a year after he ended his romance with then-fiancée Robin Wright.

The news that Prepon and the “Hell or High Water” star could be planning their wedding comes months after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in August 2017.

Speaking of her pregnancy during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” last June, Prepon said that it happened so fast, as per People. “It’s kind of weird because it sneaks up on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already.’ But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to come out already,’” she said.

From the time they welcomed their daughter, the couple did not publicly disclose her name until last month when Prepon talked about parenthood and her new book “The Stash Plan” on a segment of The MOMS. She revealed during her guesting that her daughter’s name is Ella.

Prepon also shared how she and Foster make things work at home even though both of them are working parents. “Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home]. [But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she’d be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it,’” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Angela Weiss