“Big Bang Theory” Season 11, episode 18 will feature Bill Gates.

In “The Gates Excitation,” Penny (Kaley Cuoco) tells her friends that she will tour Gates at the pharmaceutical company she is working for. Everyone is excited for her, but Sheldon (Jim Parsons) believes that Penny is just lying.

Penny says that Gates will arrive in town on Sunday, and their tour takes place on Monday. Sheldon tells Penny that Sunday is April Fool’s Day, so it is impossible for Gates to actually meet Penny.

But the good news is, it is true that Gates will make a cameo in “Big Bang Theory” Season 11, episode 18. Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar), who are all fans of Gates will not be able to contain their excitement when they see him.

Leonard tells Gates that he has always looked up to him while in tears. Gates asks him if he needs a tissue, but Leonard asks for a hug instead. Unfortunately, it seems that Gates is not comfortable with hugging strangers.

In an interview ahead of Thursday’s episode, Gates dished on his appearance in “The Gates Excitement.” He said that he could relate to the hit CBS TV series because it is about characters that may be weird but are also very smart.

Galecki and Cuoco also gushed over Gates and the co-stars were so impressed with how the business magnate delivered his jokes. Galecki said that Gates cracked him up. And Cuoco teased Galecki and said that Gates did a much better job than him.

In return, Gates only had nothing but positive things to say about the cast and crew of “Big Bang Theory.”

“Well, they made it super easy… They’re total professionals so it was a blast,” he said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amy (Mayim Bialik) tries to console Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), because she is extremely worried about how her life has changed since she became a mom of two.

Amy reminds Bernadette that all mothers go through the same issues, but she is doing the best that she could.

“Big Bang Theory” Season 11, episode 18 will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Photo: CBS