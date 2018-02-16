“Big Brother” alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are officially engaged!

On Thursday, Cody uploaded the video he took on Feb. 13 right before he went down on one knee and asked Jessica if she would marry him. The proposal happened atop the Runyon Canyon.

In his caption, Cody thanked everyone who made it possible for him to meet Jessica. The two appeared in “Big Brother” Season 19 last year. And even though both of them did not bring home the $500,000 grand prize, they proved to their fans that they’ve got each other’s backs at all times.

Following their exit from “Big Brother,” the couple talked about their engagement, and Cody said that he wants it to be a surprise. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the former marine said, “The more it’s talked about, the more I just want to keep pushing it out. If there is an engagement, I want it to be a complete blindside and I can’t do that when everyone keeps talking about it.”

And that’s exactly how Jessica felt when Cody proposed to her one day before Valentine’s Day. The reality TV star shared a clip of Cody’s proposal on her Instagram account. In the video, Jessica broke down in tears. She also confirmed that she said “yes.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that Cody worked with Joey Hamra of Hamra Diamonds in NYC to create the perfect engagement ring for his fiancée. “Cody was extremely particular about the diamond, cut, setting and all the details to handcraft the ultimate engagement ring for his love. He’s been working on the ring with Joey for months and waited for the perfect time to pop the question,” the source said.

As of late, Cody and Jessica have not yet revealed when and where their wedding will take place. It is also unclear whether or not they will invite their former housemates from “Big Brother” since they didn’t have a good relationship with them throughout the entire season.

Photo: Big Brother - CBS