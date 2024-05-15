President Joe Biden may be facing tumultuous months ahead as his son, Hunter Biden, will be facing his first criminal trial, and his aides could only express their worry over how the president could be psychologically tormented when the time comes.

Hunter Biden's attempt to delay his trial was thwarted by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Donald Trump appointed judge who oversees the case, and who stood pat on getting the trial to proceed as planned.

The trial, which is unprecedented in the political history of America, and was actually brought to life by the President's own Justice Department led by Special Counsel David Weiss, who was appointed by former president Trump, but was retained by Biden, is set to commence in June.

Politico reported that three advisers were granted anonymity to speak about discussions concerning Hunter's case, and they revealed that members of the First Family were already worried about the effects of the trial on the President, particularly the psychological torment it may bring.

One of the three advisers who spoke with Politico said that the President would worry about Hunter every day. The adviser also expects that the degree of worry of Biden will increase once the trial has already started.

Among the things that bother the President the most about Hunter's trial is the probability of his son serving time in prison. One of his aides said that he would be checking on Hunter everyday, either through call or text. They also foresee that this will continue up to the trial.

Associated Press reported that the trial is set to start by June 3. Judge Noreika rejected the motion of Hunter's camp to delay the trial until September. Hunter's camp explained that they were not yet ready for the trial, citing that the intervening time from now until September will be essential for the defense to go through the evidence and line up witnesses. However, Noreika firmly stated that "everyone can get done what needs to get done."

Atty. Abbe Lowell, the counsel of Hunter, in a hearing in a federal court in Delaware, relayed to the judge that the experts that the defense tried to approach showed reluctance in testifying for the case. On the other hand, Prosecutor Derek Hines said that it was the attention that the media was giving the case that must be blamed for such.

"It's written in his memoir, he was in active addiction," Hines noted.

"I don't know what expert they can find who will say he wasn't. I think that's the issue they're having," Hines added.

The defense has argued that Republicans are pressuring prosecutors and that the latter are bowing to it. It can be recalled that Republicans claimed that Hunter was initially given a sweetheart deal.