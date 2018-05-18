In a number of clips played exclusively by MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” founder of Microsoft Bill Gates described meetings with President Donald Trump in the past.

In the meetings the two discussed an array of topics, including energy, health and education. One of the striking points in the clips was that Gates recalled details about his daughter’s meeting with the POTUS back in December 2016.

Although initially Gates thought Trump “was being super nice” to meet with his daughter Jennifer, ahead of his sit down with him, that opinion soon changed when the president started talking about Gates’ daughter. The business mogul mentioned that Trump’s extent of knowledge about his daughter’s appearance was disliked by Gates’ wife.

“So when I first talked to him, it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance,” Gates said. “Melinda [Gates] didn’t like that too much.”

Gates continued, saying that after meeting with his daughter, Trump wanted to stay true to his showmanship. “And then like 20 minutes later he flew in in a helicopter to the same place,” Gates said. “So clearly he had been driven away, and he wanted to make a grand entrance in a helicopter.”

That was not all. Gates also described how bizarre it sounded when the president referred to himself in the third person in one of the meetings. “His first sentence kind of threw me off, [Trump] said: ‘Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump’s doing.’ And I thought, ‘Wow… But you’re Trump?’ So I didn’t know if the third-party form was what was expected. ‘Gates says, Gates knows that you’re not doing things right,'” he joked.

Trump also invited Gates to the White House in March 2017 to discuss whether he should consider forming a commission to look into his belief that vaccines cause autism. Gates said he told Trump not to chase such conspiracy theories and embrace science and innovation instead.

Gates also revealed that Trump did not know the difference between the HIV and HPV and asked the former to explain it to him in more than one meeting.

“Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV,” Gates said. “So I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other.” At this point the audience burst out laughing.

Back in April, Gates revealed that Trump had offered him to head the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy when he and his wife went to meet him at the White House in March — a job that Gates proceeded to turn down, Fortune reported.

When the president asked him whether he wanted to serve as a “science adviser,” Gates simply replied, “That’s not a good use of my time." However, Gates did go on to say he was not sure if Trump was actually serious about offering him the job or not.

