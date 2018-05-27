What if you were given a chance to go all in on Bitcoin and invest numerous amounts of the cryptocurrency in everything you want? Well, there’s a chance for you to do this when you play Two Stupid Investors’ (real name of developer) “Bitcoin: The Crypto Card Game.”

Two Stupid Investors recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for their card game that’s inspired by the Bitcoin fad. The game is designed to replicate bitcoin investing, so players will have to put their thinking caps on and look out for the up and down mood of the market before splurging on anything.

The developers, named Brandon and Sam, originally thought of the concept behind the game as a prank, but then decided to fully develop a strategy game out of it. “The game was built and tested by people familiar with investing in crypto and other crazy assets. Originally made to MOCK the idiots that blindly invest money they don't have into Bitcoin, it soon became a real life simulation of Bitcoin investing,” the developers explained.

Photo: Two Stupid Investors

The main advantage of playing their game over real-life Bitcoin spending is guiltless entertainment. Players don’t need to break a sweat to obtain Bitcoin and play the game. Nevertheless, the developers warn that “Bitcoin: The Crypto Card Game” is not as easy as it looks. “Whilst easy to pick up and play straight away, the complexity of strategies and tactics gets much richer with experience where you have to think moves in advance to protect yourself and ruin your opponents.”

The developers also poked fun at people who went to extreme measures just to invest in Bitcoin. “If you like fast paced strategy games, laugh at people that sold their house to buy bitcoin, or simply want to show grandma how to lose all your cash online: buy Bitcon,” they said. Brandon and Sam added that the thing that drove them to create the game was the absurd things people were doing just to get on the cryptocurrency trend.

According to them, the turning point of their project happened when a friend used his $7,000 government university loan just to invest in Bitcoin. “And so we decided to satire all the stupid bitcoin scams, cons, and investing stories we heard and create this crazy game. Now you can lose all your money, without losing all your money!”

“Bitcoin: The Crypto Card Game” is now live on Kickstarter. It has an initial goal of AU$10,000. The developers said that the project will only be realized if the campaign reaches its goal by June 22, 2018. As of writing, the project has 33 backers and a total of AU$1,607 worth of pledges.

Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic