Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna did not really get along because they both dated the same guy — Tyga. The rapper first dated Blac Chyna and even had a baby with her named King Cairo. He later dated Jenner while Blac Chyna had a baby with Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

It’s all very complicated, but the girls hardly interact with one another now since Jenner and Tyga are through, while Blac Chyna has severed ties with Kardashian.

But the two seemed to have a mini rift in social media after Jenner liked a post that taunted Blac Chyna’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Mechie. The popular blog called The Shade Room created this post: “Mechie Spills Tea On His Lil’ Home Movie With Blac Chyna, And How She Used To Babysit Him Back In The Day.”

After Jenner liked the post, Blac Chyna immediately followed the realiry star’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, on Instagram.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their first baby daughter, Stormi Webster, this February. They began dating in April 2017, shortly after the lip kit mogul split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga. Within just a few months of dating, Jenner got pregnant.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to Jenner told People. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

The source added that Jenner “has everything she needs right now and seems very happy.”

“For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis,” the insider further dished. “She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”

As for Tyga, he and Jenner are still talking to each other from time to time. During an appearance on the morning show “Everyday Struggle” on Wednesday, the 28-year-old rapper told DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis that he and Jenner “communicate here and there.”

It must have been a painful ordeal for Tyga to lose Jenner, but he said that there is “no bad blood” between them.

“Did Kylie really [expletive] you up like that man?” DJ Akademiks asked him.

“You just get older, you get me?” Tyga answered. “It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it.”

“She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems,” he continued. Photo: Getty Images/Bennett Raglin