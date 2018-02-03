Blac Chyna recently called Kim Kardashian a bully after the reality TV star reportedly gave her a Valentine’s Day gift.

According to TMZ, Kardashian gave her friends, loved ones and haters a bunch of giant chocolate hearts with her new perfume inside. Before giving out the gift, Kardashian shared a photo of a number of post-its categorized into three different colors.

The orange post-it papers were filled with names of Kardashian’s closest friends and family members, namely, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Hailey Baldwin, and more. The pink post-it notes featured the names of Anna Wintour, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more.

But the green post-it notes are perhaps the most controversial ones because it is filled with names of the people that Kardashian either had a fight with or does not like. Blac Chyna is included in the list, alongside Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Chloe Grace Moretz, Naya Rivera and more.

On Friday, TMZ asked Chyna to comment on Kardashian’s surprise Valentine’s Day gift, but she refused to say anything. Rob Kardashian’s ex has an ongoing court case against the 37-year-old mom-of-three. Chyna previously accused Kardashian of shaming her. Dream’s mom also blames her daughter’s aunt for the cancellation of “Rob & Chyna.”

But even though Chyna stayed mum about the gift, a source told the publication that Chyna thinks Kardashian is “very cruel.” The 29-year-old also thinks that Kardashian is using “Mean Girls” tactics to promote her perfume.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner clan fired back at Chyna’s lawsuit in December. The family’s lawyer clarified that they were not responsible for the cancellation of the reality TV show since Chyna was the one who filed a restraining order against Rob. This meant that filming the episodes would not have been possible since they could not be physically together, according to People.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against all of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in October, but she later on narrowed it down to just Kim, Kris and Rob.

