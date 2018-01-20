The suspect arrested in the death of University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein boasted about his Catholic faith and conservative political views on social media, reports said Friday. Samuel Woodward, 20, was charged with felony murder Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woodward wrote more than a year ago on his ASKfm page if he were stranded on a tropical island, he would want a Bible and a Colt .45 with him.

“Anything is possible through the Lord who strengthens me,” he wrote.

Someone on the ASKfm page asked Woodward, “What is something you have lost that you wish you could get back?”

Woodward responded, “Hope for humanity.” Another person wrote: “You are violent. And it scares me.”

“I wouldn’t fight anybody unless they attacked me,” he responded.

Woodward had also called out to then-President Barack Obama, calling him an “arrogant, hypocritical, spineless socialist.” He also slammed singer Macklemore’s anthem “Same Love” in support of same-sex marriage.

Earlier, court documents indicated the suspect was known in high school for holding conservative political and cultural beliefs. He was seen defending the Confederate Flag on social media, while other posts showed his love for guns.

Prosecutors allege Woodward killed Bernstein, 19, with a knife early this month and buried his body in the California park where it was later found. Bernstein’s body was found Jan. 9 with more than 20 stab wounds. The exact time and location of Bernstein’s death were not clear, authorities have said.

​Authorities arrested Woodward after they found DNA linking him to the crime scene. Woodward was reportedly the last person to see Bernstein alive and drove him to the park the night he went missing. Authorities are yet to determine a possible motive in the killing.

Woodward reportedly told police Bernstein tried to kiss him the night they went to the park and said he tried to push him away. After Woodward’s arrest, Bernstein’s parents said they believed their son’s death may have been a hate crime.

“Our son was a beautiful gentle soul who we loved more than anything,” Bernstein’s parents said in a statement. “We were proud of everything he did and who he was. He had nothing to hide. We are in solidarity with our son and the LGBTQ community. If it is determined that this was a hate crime, we will cry not only for our son, but for the LGBTQ people everywhere that live in fear or who have been victims of hate crime.”

Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas said Wednesday the case was still being investigated and the possibility that it was a hate crime was been ruled out.

Woodward is also facing a possible sentencing enhancement on allegations of personal use of a knife in Bernstein’s slaying, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. Woodward is expected to be arraigned Feb. 2.

Talking about Woodward, Philip Schwadron, who taught him in an acting class for a semester at the School of the Arts when the suspect was in 10th grade, said he was a quiet, serious teenager who didn’t crack a smile in his class.

“It’s an arts school, so there were a lot of large personalities around him,” Schwadron said. “He was not one of the ones who got loose. You could see him watch the others be more free with their personalities, but he was not like that. ... He was not the kind of person who got in anyone’s face or was a bully. He was just an angsty 15-year-old kid.”