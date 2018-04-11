They have both been hopeful that his near-death experience will make him more empathetic to their love for each other and plans to marry. However, Wyatt will learn where Bill's feelings are on the Wednesday, April 11 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," and his father's support will still likely be far off when it comes to Katie.

Bill (Don Diamont) was shot on the CBS soap not long after he took action against Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) in response to their engagement. The pair has since hoped that his recovery from the incident would soften him, and he would abandon the attempts to disown Wyatt and remove him as his heir, as well as the attempt to get sole custody of his son with Katie, Will. Now, Wyatt has asked his father for his blessing to still marry Katie—and may be shocked when he realizes his father is still set against his future.

Photo: CBS

However, Bill will also reveal that his son doesn't have to lose everything and will give him an ultimatum, telling him he can end his relationship with Katie and still get everything he wants, or he can be with her and give it all up. To further try and sweeten the deal, Bill will then remind Wyatt that if he chooses his loyalty to being a Spencer, that one day, everything his father has built will be his.

"If you play it smart and do what I'm asking, one day you'll inherit this entire company," Bill says in a preview clip for the episode.

Meanwhile, Katie will continue trying to keep Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) at bay as he tries to convince her that being Wyatt is a bad idea because she stands to lose so much if she marries him. As he keeps reminding her of what Bill could do, she will insist that her ex-husband has no right to try and control her life at all.

"He shouldn't be able to dictate to me who I love and who I spend my life with," she says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.