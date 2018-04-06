She has had concerns about how close his former love has been to him since her return to town, especially since their marriage has been on the rocks the entire time. Now, after once again seeing Hope and Liam together, Steffy will make a demand regarding her estranged husband's relationship with her step-sister on the Friday, April 6 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) went to see Liam (Scott Clifton) after Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) was released from jail. Though she wants to see him to thank him for speaking with Bill (Don Diamont) and getting Ridge out on the CBS soap, she wasn't happy when she saw Hope (Annika Noelle) in his hotel room with him. Still, at first, she will put that behind her as she reiterates how much she knows her father wouldn't have done such a horrible thing to Bill, no matter how contentious their relationship has been.

Photo: CBS

"As much as my father hates Bill, he would never try to kill him," she says in a preview clip for the episode. "He's not a monster."

However, what she doesn't know is that Liam knows who the shooter was—himself. As he continues to try and keep her from discovering the truth, the issue of Hope, who does know, could come up again, forcing Steffy to make a demand that he stop seeing Hope and working so closely with her, especially as they try repairing their marriage. However, she could be shocked by his reply, as she also doesn't know another big secret—that he and Hope have now shared some kisses.

Meanwhile, Hope will go to see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge, as she congratulates her step-father for finally getting out of jail. They too will all rehash the situation and speculate about who may have been the one to shoot Bill—and Ridge will once again double check to make sure Bill didn't just say Ridge didn't shoot him—and knows it. With that, Hope will assure him that Bill does the truth.

"Bill knows I didn't shoot him?" He asks in the clip.

"Yes, Bill knows you weren't the shooter," she replies.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.