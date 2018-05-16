Since learning that Hope and Liam were engaged and planning to marry, she has been their biggest supporter and trying to move the wedding along as quickly as possible. However, Brooke will be forced to defend her motives after her old foe, Taylor confronts her about why she's pushing for quick nuptials on the Wednesday, May 16 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has pushed for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) to marry as soon as they possibly can on the CBS soap. Since Liam sent in the annulment papers for his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), they have the go-ahead to start planning the wedding, and Brooke has even hired a wedding planner (Marissa Janet Winokur) to help speed things along. However, Taylor (Hunter Tylo), like Steffy, isn't going to go down without a fight and is confronting her longtime enemy with what she's doing.

Photo: CBS

"Liam is rebounding," she says to Brooke in a preview clip for the episode. "He was committed to a future to his wife, Steffy."

However, Brooke will remain firm that Steffy lost her chance to win Liam back, and that Hope has every right to marry him now because of the times Steffy stole him from her, insisting that the marriage will occur, and there will be nothing Taylor or Steffy can do to stop it.

"This marriage is happening," Brooke taunts in the clip. "A.S.A.P."

Of course, what none of them know just yet is that there is a way to stop everything from happening, as Liam believing Steffy was still sleeping with Bill (Don Diamont) was all a ploy that his father put into place so he could win her for good. However, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) now knows about the ruse and the role he was made to play in it and wants to tell the truth. Of course, Bill will try to find some way to keep his other son from opening his mouth, even if it requires him making statements he never has before.

"From the time you showed up in my life, you've been my favorite son," Bill says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.