She was just trying to find out what changed her husband's mind about reuniting and fixing their marriage, but now that she's learned he has already moved on in a big way with her enemy, Steffy will lash out at Hope on the Thursday, May 10 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still has no idea what, or who convinced Liam (Scott Clifton) that she was still having an affair with Bill (Don Diamont) behind his back, and has been striking out at getting others to speak to Liam on her behalf on the CBS soap. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) refused, and now she has gone to Hope (Annika Noelle). However, she was shocked when she saw Hope wearing an engagement ring and learned that Liam had proposed to his former love.

Now, she will lash out as Hope defends the proposal and her saying yes to Liam when he asked her to marry him, accusing the other woman of always wanting to steal Liam away from her.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPIStudios for CBS

"What do you call stealing my husband?" Steffy asks in a preview clip for the episode.

However, Hope will defend herself by reminding Steffy that she had also done it to her before, reminding her that she and Liam had planned to marry in the past before--until Steffy and Bill got involved and stole him away from her every time.

"I call it what you did to me," Hope replies. "More than once."

Meanwhile, Liam has gone to inform Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about the engagement, though their own confrontation isn't going as well either. Ridge had been hopeful he could convince his son-in-law to return to Steffy and is now outraged to learn he is going to marry someone else. Still, knowing that he doesn't have the approval, Liam will justify his plans to marry Hope.

"There is one woman in my life right now, whom I've known for years, who I love, that I know I can trust," he says in the clip. "And I'm going to marry her."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.