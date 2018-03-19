She blames him for Thomas leaving her to reunite with Sally, and now, Caroline will continue expressing her rage towards Bill on the Monday, March 19 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Caroline (Lindsey Godfrey) has shown up in Los Angeles on the CBS soap and snuck into Bill's (Don Diamont) hospital room, where he is currently in a coma following someone attempting to shoot and kill him in his home. There, she confronted her unconscious uncle about his role in the scheme they played on Thomas (Pierson Fode) to get him to New York and away from Sally (Courtney Hope). Bill had lied to Thomas months prior, convincing him that she was dying from a rare immunity disease, and though she had reservations, Caroline went along with it. The plan worked, and Thomas left for New York to be with her and prepare himself to father his son after his mother's death.

However, the guilt finally got to her and Caroline came clean—which led to Thomas ending things with her and returning to L.A. as well, so he could convince Sally to come back to New York with him this time. Caroline has since followed, angry at her uncle for his scheme, and blaming him for what has now happened to her.

Photo: CBS

"You have no idea the pain that you've caused," she says to an unconscious Bill in a preview clip for the episode.

Meanwhile, Thomas is making the rounds amongst those he cares about now that he is temporarily back in town and will reveal what happened to others as well—including his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who also likely won't take news about the plot well.

"He's the one that told me she was dying," Thomas says.

However, whether Caroline, Thomas, Ridge or someone else entirely was responsible for the attempt on Bill's life, one person is even more motivated than the cops to try and figure out who committed the crime. Liam (Scott Clifton) wants to make sure the case is solved, because despite his previous distance from his father, he is desperate to make sure he doesn't die, and whoever tried to kill him will be punished.

"Somebody put him in that hospital bed, and I want to know who it was," Liam says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.