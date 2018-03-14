She has been by his side as he waits to see if his father will survive an attempt on his life, and now, Steffy will use the moment to see if she has a real chance at reconnecting with Liam on the Wednesday, March 14 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were together when he received Katie's (Heather Tom) call that Bill (Don Diamont) had been shot. Ever since on the CBS soap, the two have been at the hospital and waiting to learn if Bill would survive, and Steffy has indicated to Hope (Annika Noelle) that she thinks the tragedy may help them heal their wounds that have been keeping them apart. Now, after comforting Liam during a particularly emotional moment, Steffy will see if Liam is amenable to reuniting and giving their marriage another chance.

Photo: CBS

However, when she potentially goes to ask him about it, he may be offended that she is using the situation to try and get him to forgive her for what happened between her and Bill, causing her to get defensive and admit she knows that their situation is one that isn't ideal.

"I know it's a complicated, difficult situation Liam," she says in a preview clip for the episode.

Following that encounter, Steffy may return to her conversation with Hope, once again reminiscing over the chance she may have at rebuilding her family before the baby is born. The two will then turn their conversation towards what has happened to Bill, and who could have been responsible for the attack.

"Lots of people hated Bill," Hope muses.

Outside the hospital, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will feel that he may have gotten his new prime suspect after learning of Sally's (Courtney Hope) interactions with Bill before his shooting. However, when he reveals his thoughts to Lieutenant Baker (Dan Martin), he will find himself potentially heading back to square one on his suspect list, as the other office makes a valid point that keeps Sally from being the most likely candidate.

"If Sally Spectra actually pulled the trigger, how smart is it of her to have admitted to everything she's done up until now?" He asks in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.