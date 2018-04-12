She wants him to move past what has happened between him, his wife, and his father. Now, after it appears Liam seems unsure about what to do in terms of his personal life, Hope will make him an offer that will at least encourage him to head in the right direction on the Thursday, April 12 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Hope (Annika Noelle) made it clear to Liam (Scott Clifton) after learning he was the one who shot Bill (Don Diamont) on the CBS soap, that she felt he needed to end his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) once and for all. Though he told Steffy that he thinks she should be with Bill and not him, he hasn't made the transition to fully exit his marriage yet.

Photo: CBS

Now, as he continues mulling over the fact that he tried to kill his father, he may admit to Hope that he's still thinking of turning himself in, causing her to object and remind him of what would happen if he shares the truth.

"If the police find out, Liam, that is attempted murder," she says in a preview clip.

However, following his recent conversation with his father, where Bill indicated that he would not stop fighting for Steffy, and even hinted to his son that he would turn him in for the attempt on his life if he didn't let him pursue her, Liam may have a hard time being dissuaded, especially if he doesn't want to actually end his marriage.

Though knowing that it could be a hint he doesn't want to leave Steffy and reunite with her, despite the kiss they shared, Hope may then decide she will do whatever it takes to persuade Liam not to turn himself in for the crime. As such, she will once again bring up the subject of his working with her on her relaunch of the Hope for the Future Line, and Liam will quickly realize what she's up to.

"You think that if you can get me focused on your line, then it will take my mind off of what happened," he says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.