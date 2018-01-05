She has now stumbled upon the results of Steffy's paternity test and knows there was some doubt about who the father pf her baby was. However, Katie will be floored when she learns just who the other man in Steffy's life was on the Friday, Jan, 5 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Katie (Heather Tom) went to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam's (Scot Clifton) house on the CBS soap for a work meeting, and was stunned when she found the paternity test results in the living room. After initially being confronted when Steffy caught her reading the paper, Katie then became a consoling presence for her. Now, she will continue trying to help Steffy, as she learns that Liam now knows about the test being done, and walked out on Steffy as a result.

"You have forgiven him for a lot," Katie says in a preview clip. "So maybe it's his turn to forgive you."

Photo: CBS

However, as Katie tells Steffy that she's sure Liam will forgive her in time, Steffy may feel the need to let Katie know why the situation is so dire. When Katie realizes that the reason Liam was more upset wasn't because Steffy had cheated, but it was because she cheated with Bill (Don Diamont), she may change her tune.

"Is the other man Bill?" Katie asks.

Meanwhile, at his office, Bill is dealing with the consequences of his actions following Liam confronting his father about what he's done. Following things turning physical, Bill will continue begging his son for forgiveness. However, when Liam remains infuriated and continues to insist that their father/son relationship is over for good, he will switch tactics, reminding Liam that Steffy is in fact carrying his child, and because of that, he needs to let his wife off the hook for her indiscretion.

"You have to forgive Steffy," he cries in the clip. "She's carrying your child."

However, Liam may continue insisting that there is no way he will ever forgive Steffy or Bill for what they've done to him, and his baby with his wife isn't going to change his feelings there. He will remind Bil that both he and Steffy will face the consequences of what they've done before leaving.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.