Bill remains certain that Ridge was the one who tried to shoot and kill him on "The Bold and the Beautiful," but following some shocking memories, Liam will begin to question how his father remembers things on the Wednesday, March 28 episode of the CBS soap.

After he woke up from his coma, Bill (Don Diamont) quickly told Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) that he believed Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was the one who shot him. Though he knows he can't guarantee that Ridge was the culprit since he was shot from behind, he remembers his enemy was the last person who was at his home before the incident. Though he also recalled him leaving that night, he believes that Ridge may have snuck back in to kill him. Even without being truly certain, accusing Ridge of the crime works in Bill's favor, since it keeps his mortal enemy off the streets and away from him.

However, Liam (Scott Clifton), who was vigilant by his father's bedside while he was unconscious at the hospital, has begun to have some disturbing memories. After hearing about how Bill had proposed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on the night he was shot, he distinctly began to remember witnessing the proposal in action through a window. Then, after going over the details of the shooting with his father, he began to see things from the viewpoint of the person who attacked him.

Photo: CBS

Now, as he begins to wonder if he may have committed the crime and suppressed the memories, he will remind his father that he can't necessarily continue to accuse Ridge because there were several people who could have wanted him gone.

"Ridge is not the only suspect," Liam says in a preview clip for the episode. "You and I both know there a whole lot of people out there who want to see you pay for what you've done."

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy will continue to clash over Liam and what Steffy sees as different intentions when it comes to potentially helping them reunite. As she possible hurls accusations at Hope, the other woman will indicate that all of the current drama surrounding both of them, Liam, and their families, wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for Steffy's own actions with Bill month ago.

"None of this tragedy and drama would have happened if it wasn't for you," Hope says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.