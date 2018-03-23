She knows she went to Liam and revealed that Bill had proposed to her the night he was shot. Now, Steffy will demand answers from Hope about what her real motives are when it comes to the man they both love on the Friday, March 23 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Hope (Annika Noelle) told Liam (Scott Clifton) about Bill's (Don Diamont) decision to propose to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) before he was shot, indicating he needed to know the full truth. Though he didn't seem upset with his estranged wife when they discussed it on the CBS soap, instead indicating that he believed his father had simply been trying to screw him over, Steffy was infuriated that Hope went to him.

Now, she has sought Hope out at Forrester, and will demand Hope come clean to her once and for all about whether or not she is really trying to help Steffy and Liam get back together, or if she is actively attempting to wrench them further apart so she can reunite with him instead.

Photo: CBS

"Tell me you're not going after my husband," Steffy says in a preview clip for the episode.

Since her return to town and learning that while separated, Liam and Steffy are expecting a child together, Hope has seemingly been trying to help the pair move past Steffy's one-night stand with Bill (Don Diamont), in the hopes that they could reunite for the sake of their child. However, lately, Steffy has been questioning if that is really what Hope is doing, because lately, she has seemed to be telling Liam all of the secrets Steffy had yet to share with him. Because of this, she now believes Hope has other motives.

However, Hope will once again maintain that she isn't trying to hurt things further between Steffy and Liam, though she does believe he deserves to now every piece of information, because not telling him the truth makes it all worse over time. She will then caution Steffy to remember who the real issue in her relationship with Liam was, and urge her to make sure that Bill won't be a problem again.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.