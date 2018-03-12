Everyone wants to know who put a bullet into Bill and left him fighting for his life in the hospital. Now, two new suspects will emerge and find themselves being questioned about whether or not they may have been the ones to commit the crime on the Monday, March 12 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

After becoming the prime suspect when it was revealed he had been at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house just before the shooting occurred, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) took off on the CBS soap to confront the person he believes very likely did do it. Now, he is at Il Giardino, and he will question Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) about whether or not she took his words, where he told her to kill Bill before he did it, to heart. Sure enough, Sheila will repeat what he said back to him, pointing out that other patrons at the restaurant that day would have heard him as well.

Photo: CBS

“Your exact words as I recall were, ‘Kill him before I do,’” she says in a preview clip.

However, despite the fact that Ridge had said that to her, Sheila will likely tell him that she didn’t do it, and may once again reiterate what she said when she first came back to town, reliving her past awful actions and admitting she wants to change. Still, if he thinks it will help keep the police off his back, Ridge may try to find some way to alert them to the possibility that she could be a suspect.

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) went to the Spencer Publications building to try and take over for Bill in the meantime, knowing his father would want someone running the business during his absence. However, he was stunned when he saw Justin (Aaron D. Spears) sitting behind Bill’s desk, and quickly surmised that Justin could have been the one to try and kill Bill since he had been made next in line to run the company following Bill’s decision to disown Wyatt and Liam (Scott Clifton). However, Justin will quickly turn things back around on Wyatt, indicating that the cast off son, whose fiancée stood to lose her son because she was engaged to him, certainly had more motive than he ever could when it came to wanting Bill dead.

“If anyone had motive for shooting Dollar Bill, it would be you,” Justin says in the clip.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.