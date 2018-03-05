He has warned him to stay away from his daughter after everything that transpired between them. However, after potentially learning about Bill's latest ploy, Ridge could be pushed to the edge on the Monday, March 5 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After seeing Bill (Don Diamont) at Il Giardino, where he wouldn't stop staring at Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) threatened his enemy, warning him to not come into contact with his daughter again on the CBS soap. After the altercation, Ridge even lashed out at Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to tell her that she could help him by killing Bill. However, after taking action against Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) over their engagement, Bil realized he had no one left in his life anymore—and sought Steffy out.

However, her attempts to get him to leave her home, where she was expecting Liam (Scott Clifton) to arrive to any minute, all failed, as he is now asking her to be the person he turns to for good—by marrying him.

Photo: CBS

"Marry me," he says in a preview clip. "Be my wife, Steffy."

Steffy will once again refuse her father-in-law's advances, because she genuinely wants to make things work with Liam again, and try to reunite their family before she gives birth to their daughter. However, Bill will warn her that he isn't backing down, because the only thing he wants in life is her.

Meanwhile, Ridge will be expressing his fears that Bill won't stay away to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and he will reveal that he doesn't think that the other man will learn his lesson.

"Bill has no choice but to stay away," Broke says in the clip.

"If he were honorable, or even sane," Ridge replies.

Sure enough, if Steffy then tells her father what happened with Bill now, he will realize he may need to take things into his own hands when it comes to keeping the other man away. However, his decision to potentially pay Bill a visit could have consequences no one will predict.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.