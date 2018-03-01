She and her husband were both stunned when they learned of what had transpired between Bill and Steffy, but when Quinn learns of the action he is planning to take against Wyatt for his engagement to Katie, her dark side will once again resurface on the Thursday, March 1 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) were stunned after learning about what had transpired between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill (Don Diamont), news they were given when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) told them about their engagement. Wyatt admitted he was upset that Bill hadn't supported him on the CBS soap after he still stood by him with what he had done to Liam (Scott Clifton), and Eric was revolted by the news. His reaction, which saw him threatening to kill Bill if he was a younger man, took Quinn aback.

Photo: CBS

Now, as Wyatt potentially shares what else transpired when he and Katie shared their news, Quinn's anger will also grow. Not only is she mad on Eric's behalf, but she will be especially pissed on her son's, as she learns his father has threatened to disown him in every way if he goes through with marrying Katie. For Wyatt, that would mean losing his access to Spencer Publications and his job, his home, and any other things he had made available to him when he was the heir apparent to the Spencer empire.

Quinn will immediately become disgusted by Bill's threats and actions, warning her son that his father has always been evil, and she won't hesitate to stop him if it comes to that when protecting her son is involved.

"He's evil Wyatt," she says in a preview clip for the episode. "He has to be dealt with!"

Wyatt will likely try to convince Quinn to not do anything, because of how much she has changed since she married Eric. If she returns to her dark side, one which saw her potentially killing before, it could destroy everything she's built. However, even if she can be calmed down, she will become one of many who are quickly considering Bill to be their worst enemy, and who will make it clear she wants him dead.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.