Passengers on a Mesa Airlines operated flight, a subsidiary of American Airlines, from Phoenix to Dallas can be seen in the video bracing for impact as they huddle against the seats in front of them, new video shows.

"Brace!" Tense video shows passengers bracing for impact as their plane makes an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/8uXq2yTQSt pic.twitter.com/mCJ37sArX5 — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2018

After giving the specifics of the physical position, the flight attendant can be heard asking passengers to "remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop, and you are told to evacuate." No injuries were reported on the flight and the reason for the emergency landing at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was blamed on mechanical issues, KNXV-TV reports.

The flight attendant on the plane can be heard telling the passengers, “you will need to be seated in a brace position for landing.”

Among the passengers was Steve Ramsthel, who told KNXV that he could smell smoke on the plane at one point before the emergency landing. Mesa Airlines is the regional operator for domestic American Airlines flights.

Photo: Screenshot: Twitter