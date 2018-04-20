Come Tuesday, April 24, and the Hubble Space Telescope would have completed 28 years in space, observing the universe and sending back images in unprecedented detail. This eye in the sky has greatly helped improve our understanding of space, and the various and amazing objects that are in it.

Like they do every year, the telescope’s operators — NASA and the European Space Agency — released some impressive images captured by Hubble to celebrate its anniversary. The images showed the Lagoon Nebula, located about 4,000 light-years away, in both visible light and infrared.

But over the years, the space-based observatory has captured a very large number of stunning and breathtaking images, and we present here a selection from among its vast library.

Hubble will be succeeded by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a next-generation device with capabilities far exceeding those of Hubble. JWST will be able to look into places that are obscure to Hubble.