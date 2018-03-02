Weeks after a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police officer was arrested on a count of negligent homicide, after his car rammed into another vehicle and killed a baby, the mother of the 1-year-old child was arrested Tuesday for not securing the girl’s car seat properly.

Police claimed 20-year-old Brittany Stephens did not adjust the straps correctly, according to the child’s height. Her arrest report stated "lack of securing the seat to the vehicle and the loose straps are a contributing factor” in the child’s death and "show gross negligence" on the mother's part.

Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said Stephens was arrested because “she was the person responsible for the buckling of the car seat,” even if she wasn’t the one driving the vehicle.

McKneely added Stephens, who lives at 3161 Winnipeg Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on a count of negligent homicide and seat belt violation. Apart from her, there were three other adults in the car, who were also issued traffic citations Tuesday.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Breea Gross, was driving without a license and was cited for that along with seat belt violation and three counts of child safety restraint. Janice Gross, 40, was cited for seat belt violation, apart from permitting a person without license to driver her vehicle. Seth Eames, 23, was also cited for seat belt violation.

Stephens was released on a bail of $3,600 bond Wednesday morning, the Advocate reported.

The crash occurred Oct. 12, 2017, when off-duty police officer Christopher Manuel crashed into the Nissan Stephens was travelling in, while driving his Corvette at 94 mph.

McKneely said there were more people in the Nissan, than the total number of seats available in the car. After the accident, the vehicle’s occupants were taken to a nearby hospital, where 1-year-old Seyaira Stephens died from her injuries.

East Baton Rouge coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the child died of blunt force trauma to her neck, apart from fracture of the spine and a contusion of the spinal cord. But, he refused to say whether the injuries would have been avoided if the seat was properly secured.

Manuel was arrested on Feb. 16 and was released on a bail of $15,000 the same day he was booked. His blood test showed he was not under any influences, while driving, the Baton Rouge police said.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said it was not determined whether Manuel or Stephens will face charges, and added prosecutors will review the reports and charges, and “make appropriate decisions based upon facts and law.”

Reacting to Stephens’ arrest, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said she was shocked to see such an action from the police. She said she "questioned why (the mother) would have been arrested," adding, "She already lost a child. I just think that unless I'm missing something, I'm seriously concerned about it."