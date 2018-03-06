Brooklyn Beckham turned 19 on Sunday, March 4, and he celebrated his big day with girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz and their closest friends. A witness has disclosed that the celebrity couple and their pals went wild during the celebration.

On his special day, Beckham threw a party with Moretz and their friends at STK Downtown. And though the young man’s very famous parents were not around at the time, fashion model Victoria Beckham still managed to be somehow present at the event. DJ Martial decided to surprise Beckham on his birthday by playing Spice Girls tunes that night, as first reported by Page Six.

The nostalgic songs did some magic to the crowd at the chic establishment that many of them gathered around the birthday boy to sing and dance to Spice Girls hits. Even Beckham joined in on the fun. A diner told Page Six that “everyone crowded around” the birthday boy and were singing along, including Beckham. The diner even claimed that Beckham and his group definitely “went wild.”

Another witness also disclosed to the celebrity and entertainment news outlet that apart from getting wild with their friends and crowd at STK Downtown, Beckham and Moretz also held each other’s hands that night and occasionally shared sweet kisses.

Moretz was undeniably happy for her boyfriend. She even took to Instagram to give a social media shoutout to Beckham by posting a black and white photo of David Beckham’s eldest son. “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn,” the “Carrie” actress captioned her post.

Beckham and Moretz actually called it quits in September 2016. However, the young celebrities found a way to rekindle their romantic relationship late last year, according to People.

Opening up about their reunion, Moretz said last month: “I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other. It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”

Photo: Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Xbox