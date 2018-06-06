Two huge bulls engaged in a fight in a San Francisco suburb Tuesday, prompting a response from police who then shared an image of the large male cows on social media.

The Fremont Police Department said they received a call from a resident at 9:33 a.m. who claimed they saw two "black cows" fighting on a residential street. The animals reportedly belonged to a nearby ranch owner, reported KTVU, a Fox affiliate in Oakland.

"When an active ‘bullfight’ comes out over the radio .. meetings take pause and everyone listens for the next update! Luckily the owner arrived and helped MOOve the two back to their property. #TrueStory," police said on Twitter, adding that the owner was fined and will also be held responsible for all repairs to all damaged property.

Community service volunteers and animal control officers joined the police as they tried to get the animals back to where they belong, Geneva Bosques, a spokeswoman for the police department told East Bay Times.

"I can’t remember a bull being loose," she told the publication. "A bullfight in the street is a first for sure."

At first, the owner of the bulls had a hard time corralling the animals police told the news outlet. That’s when officers called for backup. The rancher’s sons also stepped in for assistance. The location of the ranch was not released, but it was said to be in the same neighborhood.

Officials and the ranchers ended up herding the animals back onto the farm. No one was injured and surrounding properties reported minimal damage during the incident.

The rancher received a fine of $100 for each bull, police said. The animals reportedly caused damage to two homes. Owners reported a broken fence and trampled planter boxes after the bulls ran through both yards.

It is legal to own bulls in Fremont, which is home to several ranches. Because of this, livestock occasionally escapes from their owners but Animal Services officers undergo training to stay sharp for these types of occurrences. According to Bosques, this may have been the first time two bulls entered a residential area.

Photo: Gabriel Bouy/ Getty Images