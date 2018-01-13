A teenager attending New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, turned herself in Thursday after fatally stabbing a fellow student at a local Dunkin' Donuts, police said.

Z'Inah Brown, 16, was charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Valeree Megan Schwab after fatally stabbing her with a steak knife. The Dunkin' Donuts manager claimed the altercation "happened so quickly," according to WCBS-TV. After hearing screams, the manager promptly called local authorities to the scene.

WANTED: 16 yo Z’Inah Brown, suspect in stabbing death of fellow New Rochelle High School student Valaree Schwab. Brown fled the scene, her mom has not been able to help police locate her. NRPD urging Brown to surrender. She turns 17 next week. pic.twitter.com/iSu34QaQTs — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 11, 2018

Schwab was with her boyfriend Wednesday afternoon when she clashed with roughly five to six other teenagers at several fast-food establishments in the same vicinity, starting at a local McDonald's and ending at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts, WPIX reported. The reason behind the various fights hasn't been determined at this time, but Schwab is believed to have sprayed her attackers with pepper spray as a method of self-defense. However, this led Brown to stab Schwab twice in the torso.

As Brown fled the scene following the nearly 10-minute long incident, Schwab was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where she died upon arrival.

"The City School District of New Rochelle is saddened by the incident on North Avenue today in which a New Rochelle High School student was stabbed," the school district said in a statement, according to KABC-TV. "The student was not in school today and the incident did not happen on school grounds. New Rochelle High School and School District officials are cooperating fully with the New Rochelle Police Department in this matter."

"The High School and District will make counselors, social workers and other professionals available for students and staff who require assistance for as long as is necessary," the school district added.

16-year-old Valeree Megan Schwab was stabbed to death inside a New Rochelle Dunkin' Donuts. Students say that Valeree was being bullied and fought back with pepper spray, and that's when she was stabbed. #RIP https://t.co/qLFnNgqVI1 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 11, 2018

Dr. Brian G. Osborne, the superintendent of schools, and Rachel Relkin, the board of education president, also addressed the incident following Brown's arrest.

"As we continue to mourn Valaree's death, we must continue to keep her family, who has been devastated by this horrible tragedy, in our minds and in our hearts," the pair wrote in a joint statement featured on the school district's website. "Our community draws its strength from the great diversity of our people. It is times like this that we must come together with love and support for each other, and for New Rochelle."

Brown made no statements during her Thursday court appearance. Although she was booked on a second-degree murder charge, the district attorney's office will be tasked with determining the charges she'll ultimately receive, WABC-TV reported.

Mother of New Rochelle High School student Z’inah Brown leaves New Rochelle City Court sobbing as daughter arraigned on Second Degree Murder charge in stabbing death of NRHS classmate Valaree Schwab. pic.twitter.com/0fo2DaYAdp — Talk of the Sound (@TalkoftheSound) January 11, 2018

Individuals with insight into the situation are encouraged to contact New Rochelle Police Department's (NRPD) Investigations Unit by calling (914) 654-2270.

Photo: Twitter