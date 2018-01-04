Caitlyn Jenner’s interview on Piers Morgan’s “Life Stories” took a serious turn when the host asked the former Olympian a question that she deemed disrespectful.

Since transitioning to a woman in 2015, Jenner has been upfront about her struggles and desires to live a different life compared to the one she was living as Bruce Jenner.

In a clip of the upcoming interview, Morgan asked Jenner, who underwent gender confirmation surgery, about her new body. “How does your physique compare now to what it was like then? Obviously certain areas, we know,” he asked.

Jenner didn’t take too kindly to Morgan’s words, and called the host out for saying something she felt was offensive to the transgender community.

“You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, OK? You just said ‘Oh, certain areas.’ That to a trans person, is disrespectful,” she explained.

However, Morgan didn’t fully understand his mistake. “Is it really? Why?” he asked.

“You don’t make a joke about that because it’s not funny, it’s life,” Jenner said.

“Can’t life be funny?” the host replied.

“I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about … People die over this issue. It’s not a joke,” she fired back.

The interview, which is supposed to air Thursday on ITV, also features Jenner discussing her strained relationship with the Kardashian family following her transition.

The “I Am Cait” star admitted that she kept her sexual reassignment surgery a secret from the Kardashians because she didn’t trust them.

Jenner revealed that she sent her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, a copy of her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” but left out the pages about her procedure “because I didn’t want them to leak it to the press.”

“Of course I didn’t trust them, she said.

Jenner, who was once married to Kris Jenner, is no longer close to her ex-wife or stepchildren Kim, Khloe, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian. However, the former athlete still maintains a relationship with the biological children she shares with Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images