Caitlyn Jenner may not be on the best terms with the Kardashian family, but that didn’t stop her from reuniting with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner. The former Olympian shared a photo of herself and the model on Instagram just days after an interview where she admitted she did not trust the famous family during the time she was transitioning into a woman.

On Thursday, the 68-year-old shared a photo of herself and her 22-year-old daughter posing with a horse. “My girl loves her horses!” she captioned the photo.

Jenner shared the photo not long after her interview on Piers Morgan’s “Life Stories,” where she revealed she kept her sexual reassignment surgery a secret from Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family. The star feared the brood would expose her procedure before she was ready to share it on her own.

The “I Am Cait” star explained that she sent her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” to Kim, but left out the last few pages that “talked about gender confirmation.”

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press,” she added.

“Of course I didn’t trust them,” she continued.

Jenner revealed that she actually kept the surgery to herself, and stated that keeping her ex-wife Kris Jenner and her stepchildren Kim, Rob, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian in the dark about her procedure was “not that big a deal.”

When Jenner initially transitioned in 2015, the family supported her. However, after she released her book and appeared in interviews insisting Kris always knew about her gender identity struggle, the family began to distance themselves from the former athlete.

During her interview with Morgan, Jenner once again revealed that Kris knew more about her desire to be a woman than she let on.

The reality star told the host that she had breasts when she first met her ex-wife. “I even dressed up with her. I had been on hormones for four and a half years.”

“Yeah, and it was tough to hide that so I was honest to that point. I told her before I ever slept with her,” she added.

Although Jenner has a strained relationship with her former spouse and the Kardashians, she is still close to biological children Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

