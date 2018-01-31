The sister of Louise Turpin, the mother who was arrested alongside her husband David Turpin for allegedly imprisoning their 13 children, revealed Tuesday that a family relative abused them when growing up.

Turpin, 49, was arrested Jan. 14 alongside her 57-year-old husband after the pair's children were found in their Southern California home either chained to furniture or cramped inside of a foul-smelling room, police said. Turpin's sister claimed she didn't have control in her life at a young age and said the mother was bullied and friendless as a child.

Elizabeth Flores, Turpin's sister, spoke of their family's apparent dark past during a pre-taped appearance on Dr. Oz that aired Tuesday. Flores claimed that a close relative sexually abused her, Turpin and their cousin Patricia as children.

"So, a family member, a very, very close family member that we're with daily, abused all the cousins and it was just swept under the rug, I guess? You don't talk about it," Flores said. "If it comes up, it was like we were lying or something. So, we just didn't talk about it, and we were made to be around this person daily."

Flores didn't name the relative that allegedly abused them, but she claimed that the man is a wealthy property owner who is soon believed to be turning 99. The siblings' cousin Patricia, who also appeared in the pre-recorded segment, apparently attempted to warn the parents of the man's misconduct. However, Patricia said they "didn't do anything" about it.

"I felt like I have to say this, so, you understand how our childhood was created because the public doesn't understand," Patricia said. "They think, 'why didn't you see things' or whatever. I remember him coming back over to our place and asking my dead to pray over him for forgiveness."

Turpin and her husband pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child abuse and false imprisonment, among other felony charges. If convicted, the pair could face life in prison, Time reported. They are expected to reappear in court on Feb. 23.

The Turpin children, who were between two years old and 29 years old, were reportedly discovered by authorities after their 17-year-old sister jumped out of their home's window to call the police. The kids had planned their eventual escape for two years, according to reports.

More than $400,000 was raised in an effort to help the children after being removed from their former home.

Photo: Getty Images