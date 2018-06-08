A California woman has accused a local dentist of attacking and killing her pet chihuahua while she and her dogs were on a walk. Chelsea Hall of Sacramento, California, claims the unnamed dentist fatally struck her 8-year-old chihuahua Milo on the head with a baton while the dog was interacting with his dog.

Hall was walking Milo, as well as her other dog Peanut, on Tuesday morning when the incident allegedly occurred. Peanut, being the more talkative of the two, started barking at a man walking his 70-pound black lab, according to FOX-40.

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

At that point, the man reportedly approached Hall and her dogs brandishing a baton. Milo, who was off leash, investigated the black lab by sniffing its nose, in an interaction where Hall insisted neither dog was especially riled up. However, without saying a word to Hall, the man allegedly hit Milo on the head with his baton, killing the chihuahua before ducking into a dentist’s office nearby, according to FOX-40.

Local media has identified the man as a Sacramento dentist who works at that location, but since he has not been charged with a crime, he has not been publicly named.

For his part, the dentist insisted that Hall’s story is not an entirely accurate depiction of events, but he did not share his side of the story to refute it, according to KCRA-3. A memorial to Milo now stands at the spot where he was killed. Photographs of the memorial and of Milo can be seen below, courtesy of KCRA-3 reporter Brandi Cummings.

A Sacramento woman says a local dentist killed her pet chihuahua. She wants him arrested. Hear how the woman says it happened tonight on @kcranews on My58 at 10 & NBC at 11. pic.twitter.com/nO3f67w8qV — Brandi Cummings (@KCRABrandi) June 8, 2018

Animal control is working with Sacramento police to figure out if charges need to be filed, per KCRA-3. Hall said there was no way the man or his black lab were in any kind of danger when the incident occurred.

“He's like a crippled, little, fat Chihuahua,” Hall said, according to KCRA-3. “He can’t move fast.”