A total of 14 show dogs, and the van they were riding in, were stolen on Wednesday in California. However, according to the Redding Police Department, the case took a positive turn on Thursday afternoon.

Redding police took to Twitter to announce that the van, along with all 14 dogs, were found. Most importantly, the dogs were completely unharmed.

The white 2018 Dodge ProMaster van was stolen from an In-N-Out burger restaurant parking lot at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Redding Record Searchlight. Dog trainer Tony Carter exited the vehicle but left it running with the air conditioner on for the dogs’ sakes.

Afterward, he realized his mistake.

"Stupid me, because, obviously, I thought, 'It's busy, it's the middle of the day,'" Carter said, per the Record Searchlight.

About six hours before the van and dogs were reported found, Carter took to Facebook to beg for the public’s help in finding them. He offered a $30,000 reward for their safe return, even appealing to the morality of the thieves themselves, in the event they read the message.

“If by some crazy chance the men who took the van and dogs you are reading this. PLEASE I am begging you. Go to a safe place unload the dogs and kennels and call in an anonymous tip and location. Please take the van and all the equipment, but please please I'm begging you don't hurt our dogs!!”

There were golden labradors, rat terriers, and other dog breeds in the van that was stolen. The Redding Police Department released photos of several of the dogs in a Facebook post before they were safely found. The police promised more information would be released later, but as of Thursday afternoon, it appears as though all the dogs are safe and sound.