School officials in a Toronto suburb launched an investigation Saturday against a substitute teacher who uploaded a photo to social media of a student which could be considered "anti-Black racism."

The Peel District School Board in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, said it began to investigate the instructor after a concerned user took to Twitter on Saturday and shared a screengrab of the photo.

The image appears to mock the student’s braided hairstyle. The photo shows the child in a classroom and next to him is a picture of "Loc Dog," a character played by actor Marlon Wayans in the 1999 comedy "Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood."

"Who rocked it better? LOLOLOL.," the caption reads.

Hi @PeelSchools, please be informed that a grade school teacher with your district is 1) openly mocking her students’ appearance and posting photos of them on social media 2) tagging the location of the school on her Instagram, putting them in danger. pic.twitter.com/Y3JNwz8EIf — Fool of a Took! (@giaper) June 2, 2018

The school has not released the identity of the teacher and the account responsible for the post no longer exists. The board said in a tweet that the matter was "being investigated as anti-Black racism and being taken seriously." It has also contacted the parents of the students who attend the school.

"We were made aware of an inappropriate Instagram post made by one of our staff members when it was sent to the Peel District School Board Twitter account yesterday," district spokeswoman Carla Pereira said in a statement, according to Brampton Guardian. "As the post shared is considered anti-black racism, we became concerned as this behavior is simply unacceptable."

The teacher occasionally taught kindergarten, Toronto City News reported.

Meanwhile, the school has reportedly prohibited the instructor from teaching or talking to students and faculty as the investigation continues.

"We don’t yet know how long the investigation will take or what the outcome will be, as we’re just getting started, but want to assure our community that this matter is being taken very seriously by senior leadership of the Peel board," Pereira added.

Disciplinary action could include a verbal reprimand, mandatory sensitivity training or termination, according to the board. It was not immediately known whether local police would also investigate the case.

The Peel School District has 154,832 students in 257 schools in Brampton, Caledon & Mississauga, according to its official website.

Photo: Alexandra Beier/Getty Images