There are five different fighters ready to step in as a replacement for Canelo Alvarez to take on Gennady Golovkin according to the latter's promoter Tom Loeffler.

Golovkin was to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and International Boxing Organization (IBO) middleweight titles against Canelo in a May 5 rematch after their first encounter ended in a controversial split-decision draw in September last year.

However, the fight was canceled last week when Canelo withdrew following a formal complaint filed against him by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after two failed drug tests for clenbuterol in February.





Despite the fight cancellation, Golovkin still plans on fighting May 5 and discussions over a new opponent are now taking place as he looks to tie Bernard Hopkins' record for most middleweight title defenses of 20.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

"As soon we have everything sorted out, hopefully we’ll have announcement in the next couple of days," Loeffler said, as per BoxingNews24. "It’s up to the Commission as far as the suspension. Canelo doesn’t really have a choice. Canelo did the right thing in pulling out. Right now, he’s [Golovkin] training. He wants to fight May 5. He wants to stay active, and then we’ll work out the details for the rematch with him."

World Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade were possible replacements, however, both are southpaw fighters which rules them out, along with the former recently having his title defense against Martin Murray delayed after a hand injury.

Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan though, seems to be a likely opponent while there is also IBF mandatory opponent Sergiy Derevyanchenko. However, there are other candidates as well according to Loeffler.

"There have been a lot of opponents under consideration, and [O'Sullivan is] one of them," Loeffler added. "There’s probably a list of 5 different guys. We’re just going through, making sure. We’ve got to look for the right guy."

"Obviously, it’s short notice now. We must fight in a month, so we have to have all the moving parts working together. It won’t be a southpaw that I can tell you. This is his second week of sparring. He’s getting right-handed sparring, so he’s not going to fight a southpaw."

Regardless of who his opponent will be, "GGG" will likely have to wait at least until September — depending on Canelo's punishment — to get his rematch as Loeffler hopes it can still be booked.

"After the decision in September [2017], that everyone standing here thought was incorrect, that was Gennady’s focus to get the fight as soon as possible," Loeffler said. "That’s why we had the May 5th date. That’s when Canelo wanted to fight, and he [Golovkin] to prove that he won the first time and he can beat him the second time."

"Everyone on our side was extremely disappointed and frustrated that the fights not happening now on May 5th, but we have to make the best out of the situation. I’m in contact with Golden Boy. That’s the biggest fight in boxing. Right now, it’s not going to happen. We’ve got to focus on Gennady’s career, and then hopefully we can make that as soon as Canelo’s able to fight."