Capcom Vancouver has reduced its manpower after laying off a significant number of its staff. The move is part of the company’s restructuring.

Early this week, Kotaku reported that Capcom laid off 50 employees from its Vancouver office because of a shift that led the company to unfortunately cancel an unannounced project and reduce the scope of the next “Dead Rising” installment. The facility had 250 employees prior the layoffs.

Capcom Vancouver is best known for developing the second, third and fourth installments in the “Dead Rising” franchise. It is also responsible for the “Puzzle Fighter” app for mobile devices.

In a statement the developer issued to Eurogamer on Tuesday, Capcom Vancouver revealed that the layoffs affected 30 percent of its workforce. “Capcom Vancouver has undergone a restructure which has impacted approximately 30 percent of the studio, as part of its regular periodic assessment of upcoming projects and overall studio goals,” the developer said.

Capcom Vancouver went on to assure fans that it will continue to work hard in providing support for the “Puzzle Fighter” mobile game and its “Dead Rising” games. “The team is continuing to work hard to support the recent release of ‘Puzzle Fighter’ for mobile and is dedicated to its flagship ‘Dead Rising’ series.”

According to a source familiar with the company, the unannounced game that was canceled was supposed to be a third-person action-adventure game set in an alternate reality version of New York. The company has reportedly created a very early prototype, but it was not greenlit.

Meanwhile, VG24/7 believes that the restructuring could mean that fans will have to wait a bit longer before Capcom Vancouver could announce a new entry in the “Dead Rising” series.

For the unfamiliar, “Dead Rising” is series of open world survival horror beat ’em up video games that are set in fictional cities infected by hordes of zombies and various hostile survivors.

Photo: Capcom/Steam