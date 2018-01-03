Many Capital One Bank account holders learned today that the bank has been double charging many recent transactions resulting in hundreds if not thousands of dollars missing from banks accounts across the country.

Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

“Thanks @CapitalOne for the heart attack this morning. Bank has a glitch where they are double processing all transactions. I love waking up missing thousands of dollars,” a user tweeted.

Capital One said it is aware of the double charging glitch and is working to fix the missing money from its users’ accounts.

To make matter worse, as the tweet says, the company is having trouble with the amount of phone calls it is receiving in regards to the double charging.

Many other users on Twitter also voiced their concern with the Capital One double charging bug.

Capital One tripping with my money _ — JoeHuncho__ (@Hotboyjoee) January 3, 2018

So Capital One is double charging everyone for last weeks purchases… lol. — Cole (@cohlman) January 3, 2018



2018 goal: get a new bank because @CapitalOne actually sucks ass. — Jac in Wonderland. (@Jac_xo_) January 3, 2018

YOU ARE SOME BOOTY @CapitalOne good riddance!! — Blair Waldorf (@blairacudda) January 3, 2018

Update, as of 12:40 p.m., users are still reporting that funds are missing from their Capital One accounts and are still having rouble contacting the company. After its intial statement this morning, Captial One has not said anything else about its double charging glitch.

PSA: if you have capital one watch your account they had a glitch that is duplicating charges that were pending from the weekend. ____ — morgan roberts (@MergennRoberts) January 3, 2018









Capital one blows my life 20 mins on hold still no one to talk too !! Smh __‍♀️ — Trevolyn Fullerton (@bingy93) January 3, 2018









Stay with International Business Times for update on the Capital One double charing bug that is resulting is missing funds.





