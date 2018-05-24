Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole Middleton, was recently spotted on the grounds of Kensington Palace just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

In the photos uploaded online by the Daily Mail, Carole is seen wearing a button-down dress, yellow pumps, and sunglasses. She also had a brown bag in tow. The publication is speculating on the possibility of Carole visiting her three grandchildren at the palace.

Her daughter just gave birth to Prince Louis last month, and reports revealed that Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, were the first two people that visited the prince at the palace.

In April, Richard Kay, a writer for the Daily Mail, claimed that Carole and Michael Middleton always prevail over Prince Charles when it comes to Middleton and Prince William’s three children.

After all, the Middletons were the first to visit Prince Louis, and it took Prince Charles a few more days before he had the chance to meet the bundle of joy.

“It is curious that Charles has not seen his grandson yet and this has led to reports that relations between Charles and William are strained,” Kay said.

Amanda Platell, another writer for the Daily Mail, said that Prince William could still be holding grudges against Prince Charles over the death of Princess Diana.

“True, this may all be water long under the bridge, and Charles and William certainly appear cordial and warm together in public. And yes, Charles will take consolation from the fact that the new child has been named Louis Arthur Charles – Louis after his beloved great uncle and mentor Lord Mountbatten,” Platell said.

In related news, Carole and the rest of the Middleton family were last seen in public on Saturday, May 19. They attended Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, they were not photographed with the other members of the royal family.

Photo: Getty Images/Oil Scarff