Carole Middleton will always prevail over Prince Charles when it comes to their three grandchildren, says the Daily Mail writer Amanda Platell.

Platell that this is not only because Middleton has already met her grandson, Prince Louis, and Prince Charles has not because he was in France when he was born. The future king also went to Scotland for a scheduled short vacation on Wednesday so he has not met his grandson.

Fellow writer Richard Kay claimed that Prince William has complained about his dad’s absence in his grandchildren’s lives. For this reason, the Duke of Cambridge seems to favor Kate Middleton’s parents over his own father.

Platell added that this may have something to do with Prince William and Prince Charles’ relationship. The Duke of Cambridge was only 2 years old when his parents’ marriage went downhill. He was 14 years old when they divorced, and Prince Charles immediately got back together with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

A year later, when Prince William was just 15 years old, Princess Diana passed away.

“True, this may all be water long under the bridge, and Charles and William certainly appear cordial and warm together in public. And yes, Charles will take consolation from the fact that the new child has been named Louis Arthur Charles – Louis after his beloved great uncle and mentor Lord Mountbatten,” Platell wrote for the Daily Mail.

“Yet the fact is that Granny and Grandpa Middleton will always come first for Prince William’s eyes. For to him and his burgeoning brood, they offer the happiness and family stability he never knew as a child. And Charles can never provide that, however hard he tries,” the writer concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace announced Prince William and Middleton’s son’s name on Friday morning. Prince Louis Arthur Charles will be addressed as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The chosen name is a significant tribute to the royal family. The newborn royal shares the names of other members of the family like Prince George Alexander Louis, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, and Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, according to The Telegraph.

Photo: Getty Images/Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool