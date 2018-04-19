Carrie Underwood made her comeback at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards and revealed that her face doesn’t really look different after her accident. However, the country star explained that she was once worried that her own son would be afraid of her scars.

“Now he’s sweet,” Underwood said of 3-year-old Isaiah on the Bobby Bones Show. “For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone.’”

Underwood fell while taking her dogs out in the fall. She broke her wrist and injured her face. She ended up needing more than 40 stitches, and she warned fans that she might look different when she returns to the spotlight. Viewers couldn’t even see the injuries at the ACM Awards.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The “Cry Pretty” singer confirmed that there is scarring around her mouth. She believes she’ll always have the marks, but they’re covered by makeup. “I’ve got some plaster on right now. Cement, spackle,” she joked.

She warned fans that she might look different because she didn’t know if the scars would be easily covered. “I’ve been very fortunate in the healing process,” she said. “I was lucky that when it happened, everything was kind of shutting down in the music world. We had the holidays and stuff like that. I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up. I didn’t know what was gonna go on. I didn’t know what it was gonna heal like.

“I felt like it was important to me, as I started resuming my life again and going to the grocery store and taking my kid to school and stuff like that, I was like, O.K., somebody’s gonna creep on me at the grocery store, and people are gonna be like, ‘What happened?’ when they post it on Instagram.”

Underwood has resumed her career as well. She is still at work on her new album, titled after lead single “Cry Pretty.” She’ll have to wrap it up soon, though. Her sixth LP is due out in September.