Carrie Underwood is making her big comeback in the music scene this coming Sunday at the Academy of Country Music Awards. But it appears the singer-songwriter isn’t that confident to face the red carpet cameras just yet.

A source exclusively told ETOnline on Thursday that Underwood may skip the red carpet at the ACM Awards though she’s already back to normal following the freak accident that caused her to have around 40 to 50 stitches in her face.

“She is totally back to normal and feeling great and healthy. [But] she doesn’t think she will walk the red carpet at all because she’s just not ready to be bombarded by cameras,” the source said.

Nevertheless, the “American Idol” Season 4 winner will definitely bring her A game on stage when she performs her new single, “Cry Pretty,” in front of the audience. “[She] is at the top of her game,” another source told the entertainment news outlet of Underwood’s mindset for her big performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Underwood is a staple of the ACM Awards ever since she received her very first nomination twelve years ago. She would showcase her talents and celebrate her accomplishments with her peers and fans at the annual event. Last year, she opened the show with Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line, as per E! News.

When Underwood got into a tragic accident outside of her Nashville home last November, fans were afraid that she won’t be able to perform at this year’s event. However, she surprised everyone when she announced earlier this week that she’s not only attending the ACM Awards this weekend, she’s also performing her new single live for the first time at the awards show.

In a letter addressed to her fans, Underwood also assured her fans that she’s recovering wall from the tragic fall five months ago. “I’m doing pretty darn good these days,” the 35-year-old stated. “My wrist is almost back to normal about [90 percent] there … and the docs say that last [10 percent] will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk