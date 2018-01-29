The official lineup for the first ever “Celebrity Big Brother” has just been released.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen announced last season that CBS will be rolling out its own version of “Celebrity Big Brother.” But unlike the regular season, the winter show will only take place within three weeks. On Sunday, the official lineup was unveiled at the Grammys.

Omarosa Manigault

The “Apprentice” cast member and Trump campaigner, Omarosa Manigault, has decided to leave the White House to compete inside the Big Brother house.

Mark McGrath

“Celebrity Apprentice” alum and singer Mark McGrath will also be joining the first season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” McGrath is no strange to reality TV shows and competitions since he has already served as guest judge in “American Idol.”

Shannon Elizabeth

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Shannon Elizabeth will also be participating in the CBS reality TV show. Elizabeth previously starred in “American Pie.”

Metta World Peace

The professional NBC player is expected to fire up the entire season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” The former Ron Artest won NBA defensive player of the year, and he also gained popularity after he participated in the “Malice at the Palace” brawl.

Brandi Glanville

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville is also one of the cast members in the CBS show.

Keshia Knight Pullman

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 18 fourth placer, Keshia Knight Pullman, will also be in the house. Pullman also appeared in “Celebrity Apprentice” just like the other houseguests.

Ariadna Gutierrez

Ariadna Gutierrez will most likely be inspiring more people to never give up on their dreams. In 2016, she was crowned as Miss Universe by Steve Harvey. But it was later on revealed that Pia Wurtzbach was the real winner.

Marissa Jaret Winokur

The “Hairspay” broadway cast member also starred in “DWTS” during Elizabeth’s season. Entertainment Weekly is already speculating on a possible alliance between the two houseguests.

Ross Matthews

Ross Matthews served as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He also worked as a former intern on “The Tonight Show.”

Chuck Liddell

The former mixed martial artist, Chuck Liddell, also appeared in “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing With the Stars” in the past.

“Celebrity Big Brother” will premiere on CBS on Feb. 7 and will wrap up on Feb. 25.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures