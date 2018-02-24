Only five houseguests remain in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house!

Warning: This article contains spoilers from “Celebrity Big Brother.” Read at your own risk!

On Friday’s double eviction episode, the houseguests made it clear which side they are really on. The first evictee of the night was Brandi Glanville, and it was quite expected that she will be the one going home over Ariadna Gutierrez.

But in the second Head of Household (HOH) competition, Omarosa Manigault won, and she nominated Ross Matthews and Marissa Jaret Winokur for eviction. This is not the first time that Omarosa tried to boot Ross out of the competition, but she did not succeed again because he won the Power of Veto (POV).

Omarosa had to put a replacement nominee up on the block, and even though she previously vowed to work with James Maslow, she decided to nominate him. In the end, the houseguests voted to evict James.

As of late, Omarosa, Ross, Ariadna, Marissa and Mark McGrath are the only houseguests left in the competition. All of them will be participating in Sunday’s finale episode, but three of them will be evicted during the first hour of the competition. Omarosa will not be able to compete on Sunday since she was won the HOH earlier.

There have been predictions suggesting that either Ross or Omarosa will bring home the $250,000. Among all of the five houseguests, they are the two that really played the game. James also played the game well, but unfortunately, he was evicted two days before the finale.

Meanwhile, the voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is still open. All of the remaining houseguests, as well as those who have been evicted, will have the chance to win $25,000. Fans of “Celebrity Big Brother” may vote for their favorite houseguest up to 20 times until Sunday at 12 p.m. EST.

“Celebrity Big Brother” US will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka