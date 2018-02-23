The remaining houseguests in CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” are all out for blood! And they are not worried about blowing each other’s games to stay in the house.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother” that have not yet aired. Read at your own risk!

In this week’s Power of Veto competition, Ariadna Gutierrez had the opportunity to win and save herself from the chopping block. Gutierrez winning the POV meant this week’s Head of Household (HOH), Mark McGrath, would have to put up a replacement nominee. The Sugar Ray member decided to nominate Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Initially, Marissa tried to convince Mark to put Omarosa Manigault up for eviction. This way, she gets the bigger threat to go home this week, and Brandi Glanville could stay. However, Mark really wants Brandi out, so he decided to put Marissa as a pawn.

After the nomination ceremony wrapped up, Brandi urged Marissa to tell the other houseguests why they deserve to stay in the house. However, James Maslow said that they could just do that during the live eviction on Friday. An upset Brandi told Omarosa that Marissa and Ross Matthews made a final four deal with her and Ariadna. Omarosa was not surprised.

But what the houseguests don’t know is that Friday’s episode will feature a double eviction. This means that after Brandi goes home, the remaining houseguests will compete in the next HOH game. Whoever will win will get to secure his or her spot in the finale.

A POV competition will also take place live on the show, and it will be followed by the nomination and eviction ceremonies.

Meanwhile, “Celebrity Big Brother” host Julie Chen announced that the voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is already open. All of the contestants in Season 1 are qualified to win $25,000. The name of the winner will be announced after the winner of $250,000 is crowned on Sunday, Feb. 25.

“Celebrity Big Brother” US will return to CBS on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Miami Fashion Week