Another houseguest just left “Celebrity Big Brother” on Monday night, and the remaining nine contestants will once again compete in this week’s Head of Household (HOH) competition.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother” that have not yet aired. Read at your own risk!

On Monday night, Marissa Jaret Winokur won the Power of Veto (POV), and she decided to not use it to either save Keshia Knight Pulliam or Omarosa Manigault. Ross Matthews, the previous HOH, came up with a plan to backdoor Shannon Elizabeth, but Marissa and Shannon also happen to be good friends.

Ross, who is a self-confessed “Big Brother” fan, is confused as to why Marissa did not live up to her part of the plan, and this could put her at risk in the coming days.

On eviction night, Keshia begged her houseguests to send her home, which was quite surprising considering she seemed to be really competitive while inside the house. Omarosa seconded Keshia’s desire to be sent home, because she was aware that she was at risk of elimination.

Now that Keshia has left the house, the remaining houseguests should be worried for their safety this week. If Omarosa wins HOH, she will definitely put Shannon and Ross up. She might consider to nominate James Maslow since she also wanted him to be evicted on week one.

But a new HOH competition has not yet commenced. And any one of the guys may also win the title this time around. If this happens, two girls will most definitely go up on the block. However, this week’s POV winner will once again have the chance to change the nominations.

Anything can really happen while inside the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, and as host Julie Chen always says, “Expect the unexpected.”

New episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother” will air on CBS this week since the entire season is only expected to last until Feb. 25. By then, one houseguest will be crowned as winner and will bring home $250,000.

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon