Canadian singer Celine Dion was prompted to cancel a series of shows, which were to be held in March and April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, because of a persistent health problem, which requires her to undergo a minor surgery, a post on her Facebook page said Wednesday.

The singer’s shows scheduled from March 27 to April 18, at the Caesars Palace Colosseum Theater were canceled.

Dion on Wednesday took to social media to announce the cancellation of the Las Vegas concerts, stating she planned to undergo a surgery to correct an ear condition that caused hearing irregularities.

She was suffering for more than a year from a middle ear condition known as Patulous Eustachian tube, "which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing." While she has been minimizing the effects of the condition with medications, the singer has to now undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure."

The announcement said the concerts will resume as scheduled on May 22. The Facebook post also offered details for ticket refunds.

"Celine, Caesars Palace, and AEG Presents apologize for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders.

Ticket holders for the canceled performances should be aware of the following:

TICKET REFUNDS

Credit Cards – Orders purchased with a credit card for the canceled performance will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase.

Cash - Those who purchased tickets with cash may present tickets at the original point of sale for a refund.

Please note that Celine, The Colosseum, AXS, Caesars Palace, and AEG Presents are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of this performance.

- Team Celine"

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ear drop medications that were said to help treat the condition stopped working recently, which led to the necessity of a surgery.

The singer, who had already canceled two January concerts due to a "lingering cold," apologized to fans this time saying: "My luck hasn’t been very good lately. … I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens. … I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry."

Dion also canceled a performance in November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and the reason mentioned on her Facebook page was she “is recovering from painful lower back spasms, and is on doctor’s orders to take tonight to rest. … Celine, Caesars Palace and AEG Presents apologized for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders. - Team Celine."