Charles Darwin, British biologist and the author of “The Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection,” who was also known as the “father of evolution,” died April 19, 136 years ago, but his unparalleled contributions in the scientific world live on in the present times.

While most people are familiar with the famed biologist’s life, commonly found in any high school textbook, below are some lesser-known facts about Darwin that you might have been unaware of:

1) The man who introduced the world to the theory of evolution also prepared a pros/cons list to decide whether to marry. The list was created in 1838 and consisted of two columns, intended for comparing the advantages and disadvantages of marriage as an institution, History reported.

Points like “children,” “constant companion (and friend in old age)…better than a dog anyhow” and “someone to take care of house,” were listed down in the pros column, while the cons column included points like “freedom to go where one liked,” “conversation of clever men at clubs” and “loss of time.”

Photo: Getty Images/ General Photographic Agency

2) Darwin was once an avid believer in God. He enrolled at Cambridge to study theology. “I did not then in the least doubt the strict and literal truth of every word in the Bible,” he revealed, about his past beliefs. His faith in a higher power began to waiver after the death of his children and following him witnessing slavery during his travels around the world.

3) Although he had gathered enough evidence to back his theory of evolution, he sat on his idea for more than 20 years, concerned that the public and the ecclesiastical community would not accept his deeply radical idea. He finally came forward with the groundbreaking theory in 1858 when he made a joint announcement with British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace, who was also about to go public with a similar concept to Darwin’s.

Darwin’s vision and insight into the future of mankind still help inspire young minds across the world. Here are some inspirational quotes from the brilliant biologist, taken from Brainy Quote:

"False facts are highly injurious to the progress of science, for they often endure long; but false views, if supported by some evidence, do little harm, for every one takes a salutary pleasure in proving their falseness."

"The mystery of the beginning of all things is insoluble by us; and I for one must be content to remain an agnostic."

"Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge: it is those who know little, and not those who know much, who so positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science."

"At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilized races of man will almost certainly exterminate, and replace the savage races throughout the world."

"To kill an error is as good a service as, and sometimes even better than, the establishing of a new truth or fact."

"On the ordinary view of each species having been independently created, we gain no scientific explanation."

"I cannot persuade myself that a beneficent and omnipotent God would have designedly created parasitic wasps with the express intention of their feeding within the living bodies of Caterpillars."

Photo: Getty Images/ SHAUN CURRY